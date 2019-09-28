United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce Rachel Raak Law has joined the company as the newest member of the residential sales team.
Raak Law has a background in both marketing and telecommunications. She earned a degree in Communications from Wayne State College and is actively involved with her church, community events and politics. Raak Law has even helped raise service dogs for veterans through Partners for Patriots. That love of helping others is also why she chose a career in real estate with United.
“I am looking forward to helping people meet their real estate needs,” said Raak Law. “Whether that be buying, selling or finding them investment properties, I truly understand the importance of finding the right home in a good community.”
Raak Law and her family call Correctionville, Iowa home saying she appreciates both the small town life and the opportunities of a bigger city. She is licensed in Iowa and can be reached by phone at (712) 454-4227 or RachelRaak@myunitedagent.com.
United Real Estate Solutions has been the Sioux City area’s real estate market leader since 2001 with professional sales associates licensed in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company has three offices located at 302 Jones Street in Sioux City, 1913 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City, Neb. and 400 Gold Circle in Dakota Dunes, S.D. They can be found online at www.unitedrealestatesolutions.com.