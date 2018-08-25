Question: We planted raspberries this spring. The stems that were on the plant when we bought it are dying. The leaves turned yellow along the whole stem all at once. There are new stems coming up from the ground that are doing fine. What is going on?
Answer: Nothing beats having fresh raspberries in your ice cream. Raspberries and blackberries are collectively known as brambles. Your raspberries are going through a normal life cycle.
What color are they? Red raspberries have suckers, or canes, that come out of the ground each spring. The first year, the canes are called primocanes. They start growing in the spring, and at their tip, they might send out a cluster of flowers in mid to late summer. The berries from these flowers ripen from late summer into fall. The next spring, those same canes are in their second year and are called floricanes. In the spring, they send out new flower clusters along their length that produce fruit in early summer. When they are done producing fruit for the second time, the canes die and need to be removed. Doing so creates better air circulation in the hedge that helps prevent mildew and mold diseases from developing on the fall fruit produced on the primocanes.
Red raspberry canes need to be managed, as some will come up from the roots several feet away from the main plant. Some people mow the whole raspberry hedge down in the winter and only get fruit from the primocanes that come up each spring. This only works on varieties that produce fruit on primocanes.
Black raspberries do not sucker; they have crowns and are managed as crown-growing plants. Purple raspberries also have crowns but send up occasional suckers that need to be removed. On these raspberries it is rare to have primocanes that flower. Normally, fruit is only produced during the second year of the canes' growth. These floricanes will die after producing fruit the first time and should be removed.
Blackberries that grow short canes are called erect types. Longer canes are called semi-erect. And really long canes are called trailing. All brambles do better when kept within bounds by a trellis, but that is especially true of trailing types. The tips of semi-erect and trailing primocanes should be cut off at the top of the trellis or at 3 to 4 feet high. This causes more lateral branches to form during the first summer, which means more flower clusters the second summer.
Your raspberries have floricanes that are finishing up and need to be removed. At the same time, you can tie new primocanes to the trellis to keep them in bounds.
Brambles are easily bruised, so picking your own will help them last longer. They may need to be picked several times a week so the ripe ones don't fall off the plant. If necessary, rinse them in cold water to remove dust, dirt and the occasional ant. Store them in high humidity and as cold a temperature as possible without freezing them. They are easy to freeze on wax paper if you spread them out so they don't touch. Once frozen, place them in a storage container.
