As the holidays start to run upon us, it is a wonderful time to contemplate and appreciate your home.
No matter if your rent or own your home, it's that special place which reflects you and chronicles the history of your life. Time to reflect may bring thoughts of the home you grew up in or the home you wish you were in. Homes come in all shapes and sizes, from small studios to large rambling mansions, but this is not the most central thing. The important thing is that the thought of home conjures up emotions and memories that make us feel special and grounded.
During the holiday season, many choose to decorate or redecorate their home to fulfill family traditions or religious rites. Generally, these decorations create festive backgrounds that uplift the spirits and makes way for new memories and family photos -- and selfies, of course.
Many of us feel that our homes have to be perfect. Although that is a good objective to aspire to, the reality is that most homes have some flaws, some which are more apparent than others. Too big, too small, not the right style, etc. These "flaws" are usually visible more to the homeowner and generally invisible to everyone else. Here is some food for thought: That kitchen that you consider to be too small and boring might be the best-looking and functioning kitchen for a gourmet chef. It always seems the grass is greener on the other side. But to embark on a temporary redesign of your home, you need to embrace all the imperfections.
Finding inner peace and serenity in your home has a lot to do with celebrating the art of imperfection. As in the Zen tradition, "wabi-sabi" objects are beautiful yet imperfect, as designed by nature. This imperfection is lauded as sublime; it trumps what is trendy and fashionable. You should embrace all your home's warts and cracks with grace, as acceptance of its history and the day-to-day activities of life. Decorate and celebrate with a style that says something about you.
Inspiration tips for re-inventing your home for the holidays:
1. If you enjoy having coffee on a sofa, why not put one in your kitchen?
2. Why not glam up your bathroom with a chandelier, if it makes you feel like a star?
3. If purple is your thing, paint your living room walls the perfect shade of aubergine.
4. What to do in a mint green and yellow bathroom? Add a color-matched print wallpaper and celebrate the color.
5. In the mood for an exotic or Victorian fantasy? Layer your room's furniture with lace arm covers and add fancy linen tablecloths to your table with different types of plates and serving pieces of varying color and sizes.
6. Your collection of vintage posters can make a statement on a den wall, all tacked with pushpins and hung wall to wall, ceiling to floor.
Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Florida. His website is www.josephpubillones.com.
