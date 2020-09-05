RE/MAX Preferred announces new ownership, gateway to Iowa Great Lakes

RE/MAX Preferred in Sioux City is ecstatic to announce a new ownership group including Aaron Jones, broker/owner of RE/MAX Lakes Realty in Lake Okoboji, Amy Kakacek of RE/MAX Preferred, and Jeff and Rachel Carlson of Sioux City.
Jeff is a partner behind The Arena Sports Academy. Rachel has been a real estate agent since 2014 and is currently at RE/MAX Lakes Realty. Jeff will be teaming up with her to form the Carlson Group at RE/MAX. Carlson Group will unveil “The Market Experience” at The Arena later this month, which will celebrate and market the beauty of Siouxland real estate from Sioux City to Okoboji.
Longtime friends Aaron Jones and Jeff Carlson have dreamed of partnering together on a real estate venture that encompassed the Siouxland and Okoboji markets, and what that vision could look like. In addition, Rachel and Jeff have been involved in residential and commercial projects in both markets. Dreams became a reality when the opportunity of ownership in RE/MAX Preferred presented itself. The stars seemingly aligned through a conversation and meeting with Amy Kakacek. The timing was perfect.
“Elevating and investing in our community is at the cornerstone of all we do. Real estate is a definite passion of mine and Rachel’s. We feel this venture is an incredible platform to positively market our region and offer a truly unique experience to clients, families, investors, commercial developers, and business owners from Sioux City to Okoboji,” said Jeff Carlson.
Jones said when he became aware that RE/MAX Preferred was available from Dick Salem, he immediately showed interest, and he was put in contact with Amy Kakacek, who had taken on a leadership role within RE/MAX Preferred.
"I immediately reached out to Amy to inquire about what her plan and goals were, and to see if she had any interest in a potential partnership. It was a great phone call. I explained that one of my agents, Rachel Carlson, and her husband Jeff, had discussed some very progressive plans about how to take Sioux City real estate to the next level. Their involvement would be a natural fit in terms of a business partnership and success. We were excited to get all of us in the same room to discuss a vision regarding a successful path for our current and future agents, as well as to discuss the growth of Sioux City and how we could give back to the city. As broker/owner of RE/MAX Lakes Realty, I will provide experience, guidance and the best technology available to our agents,” said Jones.
Aaron Jones has been broker/owner of RE/MAX Lakes Realty since 2014. He is a life-long resident of the Lakes Region and a pillar in the progressive growth and marketing of the Iowa Great Lakes. He has been actively involved in investing time and resources to see his community flourish. Innovation in technology is also paramount in his business models and can be seen through his development of Lead City and Sign Fast.
“Jeff and Rachel’s passion for Siouxland is evident with their involvement at The ARENA and co-founding The Arena Foundation. Their business acumen and marketing experience are next-level. Partnering together on the real estate side has been something we have discussed for a while and it is beyond awesome to see this come to fruition. You can see Amy truly has a vested interest in each agent she works with and that means something in this business,” Jones added.
Amy Kakacek has been an active realtor in Siouxland for 16 years. She is passionate about giving back to the community and it shows as she is actively involved in volunteer work at many organizations.
"Our goal is not to be the biggest. Agent count doesn't mean much if you aren't able to support growth and success of each agent. We will provide a positive and caring culture where agents can thrive, and we will give them the easy technology tools that will make their experience, as well as the experience for their clients, second to none," Kakacek said. "Most important to me, though, is that I want our team to always know that we will always give back to the community, and everyone's success will be able to be a part of that.”
RE/MAX Preferred is located at 701 Pierce St. in Sioux City and concentrates on both residential and commercial real estate. “The Market Experience” will be located in The ARENA Sports Academy at 4501 Southern Hills Drive and also serve as a flex space for RE/MAX.
