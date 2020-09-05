RE/MAX Preferred announces new ownership, gateway to Iowa Great Lakes

"I immediately reached out to Amy to inquire about what her plan and goals were, and to see if she had any interest in a potential partnership. It was a great phone call. I explained that one of my agents, Rachel Carlson, and her husband Jeff, had discussed some very progressive plans about how to take Sioux City real estate to the next level. Their involvement would be a natural fit in terms of a business partnership and success. We were excited to get all of us in the same room to discuss a vision regarding a successful path for our current and future agents, as well as to discuss the growth of Sioux City and how we could give back to the city. As broker/owner of RE/MAX Lakes Realty, I will provide experience, guidance and the best technology available to our agents,” said Jones.