RE/MAX Preferred welcomes Kellie Strickholm
Amy Kakacek of RE/MAX Preferred in Sioux City has a new partner in real estate!

Kakacek is proud to announce that Kellie Strickholm has joined her team as her licensed assistant. Kellie has recently returned to Siouxland and said she is excited to help her former clients as well as assist with Amy's!

“I am so excited to be working with Kellie again! She has always been honest and exemplifies integrity when working with all her clients and fellow agents! Starting this Team with Kellie at RE/MAX Preferred will be Amazing!" said Kakacek.

Fore more information, contact: 

KELLIE STRICKHOLM

712-898-8962

kstrickholm@gmail.com

Licensed in SD and IA

701 Pierce St., Sioux City, IA 51101

Specializing in Residential and Commercial

