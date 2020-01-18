Refinish a countertop to look like real granite

If you have several countertops, start on a small one. There is a short learning curve, so learn on one that may be used to set a microwave oven. The kit includes a medium brush, miniroller and matching paint tray. Using the miniroller is recommended, except for space-restricted spots, where the brush is needed.

Stir the base coat, roll it on, and allow it to dry. A second coat is recommended but not needed if the first coat totally blocks the color of your old countertop. The base coat is just being used for color and as a primer, so its thickness does not affect the finished surface.

Next, apply a colored coat, which includes the tiny real stone particles. Roll this on fairly thickly. You will see and feel the tiny stone particles when dry. Put on another coat of the stone-filled coating, and even add a third coat if there is enough left in the can.

Once it is thoroughly dry, sand the surface with 120-grit sandpaper. Sand it in a circular pattern. This really makes all the natural stone colors stand out. If you have an orbital sander with a vacuum, the sanding takes less time. You will be sanding actual stone, so there will be a lot of fine dust. Wear a breathing mask or respirator.