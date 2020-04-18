Remember local garden shops: Buy Easter lilies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Easter Lilies

Obviously, everyone knows about the economic hardships that the current virus situation has inflicted on many retail businesses. It is hard to have an entire store of shelves filled with inventory that can't be sold. I would like to remind everyone of the worst kind of inventory to have in this situation: live plants and animals.

Pet stores have a variety of small animals in aquariums and cages that must be kept alive. If well kept, most of the animals will still be in good condition when the economic situation lets up.

Your local garden centers and florists are filled with live plants that need to be taken care of. There are two problem areas for these stores. Many annuals and vegetables are sold in the spring in small pots and trays. If left too long, they will be root-bound, and they may not grow well in the garden. They need to be moved to bigger pots or planted in the ground. There is no available labor to repot them and no customers to plant them in the ground.

Spring is the make or break season for many garden centers. Spring has sprung in the southern states and is about ready to open up in the northern states. A missed spring selling season of perishable inventory could put some garden centers out of business.