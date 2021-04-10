Remodel a bathroom with a new vanity and cabinets

The least expensive way to finish this offset cabinet layout is with a standard rectangular countertop that extends out over each of the side cabinets more than the center one. If your budget allows, install a custom-made countertop with a smooth curved front edge that extends out over the center cabinet. This creates a more uniform countertop overhang over the cabinet fronts.

Installing the vanity cabinet is not a difficult do-it-yourself job. Almost all cabinets are designed to be screwed together from inside the cabinet so the screws are not visible. The most difficult part of the job is getting inside the cabinets to drive the screws.

Always remove the cabinet doors and any drawers before trying to assemble the vanity. This makes it easier to reach the screws and reduces the possibility of scratching the finish on the fronts or overextending and bending the hinges.

When selecting your cabinets, consider getting ones with quick-release levers to remove the doors from the hinges without having to remove all the hinge screws. With the doors and drawers out, the cabinets will be lighter and easier to handle.