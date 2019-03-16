Question: This is a photo of an antique double bed that has been in our family for several generations. It is in excellent condition. The headboard is 7 feet tall and 63 inches wide, and the footboard is 34 inches tall. The headboard has urn-shaped finials on either side, a round burl panel at the top and a rectangular burled wood panel at the footboard. The sides of the frame are beautifully carved and decorated with gold inlays.
I don't know what kind of wood was used. I hope you can provide more information on the history of our bed.
Answer: Your bed is an example of the Renaissance Revival period of Victorian furniture. The bed's urn-shaped finials, burled wood panels, shallow decorative carving and gold inlay represent mid-19th century Renaissance Revival furniture. The Renaissance Revival period's heavy and extremely decorative furniture is a substyle of the Victorian era and was made either by cabinetmakers or factories from 1865 to 1880. Judging from your photo, your bed is made of walnut.
Your Victorian bed, made circa 1870, would probably fetch $2,500 to $3,500 in an antique shop.
Q: I have a set of china that belonged to my grandmother and have enclosed the mark on each piece. It is a service for eight, plus some extra place settings and serving dishes. Each piece is decorated with multicolored flowers and branches on the border. The plates have scalloped edges, and the set is in excellent condition.
I am not interested in selling my set, but I am curious as to what it might be worth. I would appreciate any information you can give me.
A: Wood & Son made your dinnerware. Their pottery shop was located in Burslem, England, from 1865 to 2005. Absalom Wood and his son T.F. Wood founded the pottery in 1865. They produced semiporcelain dinnerware, decorative ware, teaware and hotelware. Ivory Ware, Beryl Ware, Ivorine Ware, Wood's Ware and Beryl Ware were some of their trade names.
Ivory Ware was in production beginning in 1930. The company was primarily a family business, until it went into receivership and was bought by the Yorke family. In 1995, it closed its operations. "The Fieldflower" is the name of the pattern.
Your dinnerware service for eight, made circa 1930, would probably be worth $125 to $225.
