Repair damaged laminate countertop with inlaid tile

Measure the damaged countertop area to get an idea of how much ceramic tile you will need. Be sure to make it large enough to fit your largest pot with a couple of utensils around it. Keep in mind it does not have to be square. Let your creative juices flow when selecting the size, shape and color of the ceramic tiles.

If you have not laid ceramic tile before this, it might be wise to select larger tiles. Although it is not difficult to lay the tile, using larger tiles allows you to space them farther apart without it looking odd. With wider spacing and finished grout lines, slight misalignments are not as apparent as with narrower grout lines.

All ceramic tiles will resist heat and be adequately strong to support pots, but the surface of ceramic tile, even though it is hard, can be scratched. If you are very careful and your children are older, a glossy tile surface is easy to keep clean. If you have younger children who may be less careful about scratching or scrapping the tile surface, choose a dull glazed finish. Scratches on this surface are less apparent.

Locate the tiles in their exact positions on the countertop over the damaged area. Draw a line around them on the countertop with a marking pen. Next, draw another line around the first line adding on the width of the grout line you are planning to use.