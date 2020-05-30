Replace interlocking weatherstripping for airtight seal

The channel-type weatherstripping is nailed to the face of the door near its edges, and the mating piece is nailed to the doorjamb. The male half of the interlocking channel is mounted on the door along the top and the lock sides. On the hinge side of the door, the male half is mounted on the doorjamb. This results in smoother movement as the door closes.

In order to install a J-strip or any other type of recessed metal weatherstripping, it helps to have a power saw to create the recess (rabbet). A router can be used, but it may cause more tear-out on certain types of wood doors.

Another option is to use a handsaw, which was how they were installed many years ago. The best type to use is a kerfing handsaw. Since you may not use this for many other projects, try renting one at a tool rental shop. If you want to buy one, most home center stores sell them. The portion of the interlocking weatherstripping that mounts in the doorjamb is not recessed.

When making the recessed saw cut in the edge of the door, tilt the blade so there is about a 25-degree undercut. This provides clearance for the interlocking mating piece when the door closes. Make a second saw cut slightly deeper to provide a nice pocket for the strip.