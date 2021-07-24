Replace your old gutters yourself and save

Dear James: A tree fell and damaged some gutters, but I should replace them all. I plan to have the gutters professionally made, but I will install them myself. Do you have any advice? -- Greg R.

Dear Greg: You can typically save about 50% of the total cost by installing the gutters yourself. The material cost for the downspouts, hangers and other hardware as well as having the gutters roll formed will be about two dollars per foot. Standard hand tools should be adequate for this project.

It is not difficult to find gutter installers who will custom make the gutters to the exact lengths and shapes you need. Their gutter sheet metal is in long rolls, and they form it at your house. They should also be able to sell all the other parts you need and may be willing to give you some planning advice if you have not done it before.

Even if you have a single-story house, always have a helper to handle the long pieces because they are awkward up on a ladder. Wear all the appropriate safety clothing, gloves, helmet, etc., and have a cell phone nearby. I actually wear my motorcycle helmet and a climbing vest tied off from the chimney in case I fall.