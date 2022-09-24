Research a property’s history

Sound financial decisions sometimes involve digging a little deeper before signing on the bottom line.

In some cases, you may want to gain further insight into how a property has been used, how the building as evolved over the years, the number of families who have lived there and for how long, and other key elements of its history.

That can require something more than the typical information gathering.

DEEDS

When you hire a real-estate agent, they will begin by looking up the property deed — but you don’t have to rely on them. Learn the property’s official address and its lot number, and you can personally inspect it these documents yourself. Bring that information to the Register of Deeds office at your local county courthouse, along with any other pertinent legal descriptions, and the staff will help you locate the required paperwork. They can also help you better understand previous transactions, and other information that may help with a smoother purchase.

NEIGHBORS

Sometimes, the best way to find out more about a prospective property is by approaching things the old-fashioned way: talking to the neighbors. These face-to-face interactions often will provide information that doesn’t exist in public documentation, like the original plans for the development, how often properties are bought and sold, unknown renovations or additions, and specific issues with the land or construction. You can also talk to family members, if the property has been owned over the course of multiple generations. Depending on the age of the property, you may be able to tap into the institutional knowledge of local historians or other community experts who collect and share details on legacy neighborhoods.

DOCUMENTS

Beyond the official deed and whatever information you may get from local sources, clues to the deeper history of your properly may also be found in related documents and databases managed by various related government agencies. They include patent records from the federal government’s Bureau of Land Management, where the General Land Office can determine when parcels were first sold to private buyers. Census results or genealogical research databases will have information on when families moved. Insurance and flood-plain maps may also provide critical details on the risks involved with the parcel itself.