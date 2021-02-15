Reuse old lumber and plywood by pulling out old nails

Dear James: When doing home improvement projects, I like to reuse the old lumber. It is more stable and looks good. What is the easiest method to pull out the old nails? -- Mario R.

Dear Mario: If you are somewhat careful when removing the old lumber from walls and decks, much of it can usually be reused. Often, a damaged end may need to be cut off, but the remaining piece is still in great shape once the nails are pulled out. As you mentioned, this old wood is very stable and will not warp like new wood can.

Be extra cautious when removing older decorative wood trim around windows and doors. This old wood trim is often very high quality and handmade, so it may be impossible to replace it today. Also, some species of wood are now protected from commercial exploitation, and your trim wood species may no longer be available.

Extracting nails from scrap wood seems to be a simple enough task, but it is time-consuming, so carpenters seldom take the time to do it. It is less expensive to just buy new lumber. Actually, old lumber is better to use because it is more stable than fresh wood. Also, it already is at the normal moisture level in your house, so it will not shrink or expand as it adjusts to your house environment.