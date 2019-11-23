Roses blossom on porcelain Jardiniere

Question: This is a photo of a porcelain jardiniere that has been in our family since the early 1900s. It stands about 8 inches tall and 12 inches in diameter and is in perfect condition. It is decorated with hand-painted pink roses, trimmed with gold and has a reticulated rim. On the bottom, there is a crown above a circle with scrolled W's and the words "Royal Worcester -- England." Below the mark are 23 dots. Our jardiniere is a family treasure and we plan to have it insured.

Any information you can provide on the age, maker and value will be appreciated.

Answer: Royal Worcester Porcelain was established in Worcester, England, in 1751. The name of the hand painted-pattern is Hadley Roses. The pattern was the creation of one of Royal Worcester's finest modelers and designers, James Hadley. Most pieces were signed. You might closely examine your jardiniere for a signature. The 23 dots below the mark show your jardiniere was made in 1914.

Your jardiniere has an insurance value of $1,500 to $2,500.

Q: This mark is green and on the back of an oval porcelain platter that I have. It is decorated with sprigs of violets and green leaves against a cream background and edged in gold. The shape is oval and about 16 inches long. It is in mint condition; there are no chips or crazing.