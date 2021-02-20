Rubber tree plants still in homes today

When rubber tree plants get a problem, the leaves will get brown spots. Small frecklelike brown spots or circles with colored edges are probably a sign of one of several possible fungal diseases.

Large brown patches can be caused by too much light, especially on white areas of variegated leaves. Cold temperatures will cause brown spots and brown edges. Brown edges will also develop on leaves when the plants are underwatered or when the plants are overfertilized. The leaves will drop off if the plant moves between two very different environments, such as between a bright, humid greenhouse and a dark, dry house.

Rubber trees get the normal houseplant insects, including aphids, mealy bugs, mites, scale and whitefly. A systemic insecticide will work on most of them, and if you wash the plants on a regular basis to keep dust off the leaves, you will also reduce the pest problem.

There are several common varieties of rubber plants. The Decora variety has shiny green leaves that are reddish on the back; Burgandy has reddish-black leaves; and Tricolor has green, pink and white leaves.

When rubber trees get too tall or have a problem such as getting a frost because they weren't brought indoors early enough in the fall, they can be cut back. They often branch out very nicely.