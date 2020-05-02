Safety is the new buzzword in home design

In addition to the use of copper, brass and bronze, there are composite materials that are self-sanitizing, some of which are already used for grocery cart handles. These materials just need to transition from industrial or commercial use to residential product design. We are sure to see these start to roll out within the next year.

Our lives, replete with technology, will also see more products with voice recognition. This will enable the user to move about any home without the need to touch any buttons or surfaces. Some of these are already available. Anything from turning on lights and listening to music to commanding elevators to which floor you need to go to will be available with the next year or two. Alexa, Siri and rivals will battle for your home.

Architecturally, we will see a feature that most homes up north have. The mudroom will be a selling feature of every new home. Whether at the entrance of the home or as a separate entry, an area to receive and disinfect packages, disrobe or take your shoes off before entering someone's home will be essential. Safety will become the new buzzword, especially in new construction.