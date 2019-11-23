Safety tips when using a table saw

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Even if you are doing a small, quick job, place a table saw on a sturdy table, preferably one designed for it. If you try to make a quick cut while bending over or kneeling down, it is too easy to lose your balance and touch the blade.

When doing many cuts, attach some type of sawdust collection device. Most new table saws are designed to be connected to such a device or a wet/dry vacuum. This reduces the buildup of sawdust so you can better see where the blade is. Also wear a respirator and safety glasses.

Always use a push stick to push the piece of lumber you are sawing past the blade. This keeps your hands at a safe distance from it. The vibration from using a table saw can cause your finger to get numb. One worker cut off his thumb and did not realize it until he went to push the next piece of lumber through -- only to find the tip of his thumb was gone.

You can push a long, narrow piece of lumber into the blade with your hand until you reach the edge of the table. At this point, use a push stick to push it the rest of the way through. Some people use a narrow push stick with a knock in the end. A safer push stick design has a tall handle on it so your hand is well above the saw blade teeth.