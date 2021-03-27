Santa Fe style coming to life again

Yee-Haw! During the 1990s, there was a fascination with the architecture, interiors and designs inspired in the southwest. The decor came in waves by travel and a rediscovery of places such as Sedona, Taos and Santa Fe. The color palette was filled with earth tones born of the adobe architecture peppered by tones seen in the sky at dusk ranging from faint amethyst to cornflower blue. The desert flora and fauna are the inspiration for many of the interiors we saw during their original heyday.

This style is definitely historically significant to American culture. The southwestern architecture and design spread widely beyond its geographic boundaries and made its way out towards California and southeast to Louisiana and in places such as Florida, where early developers and architects chose this style as a simpler alternative to the favored Mediterranean Revival.