Save money on energy bills by weatherizing your home

No matter what the climate is where you live, weatherizing your home can help you save money, save energy and make your home more comfortable. For those who qualify, there is government assistance for full home weatherization that include an energy audit.

Some weatherization you can do yourself while others require the help of certified professionals. Local utility providers often have programs that can help save energy and reduce your heating and cooling costs.

Weatherization topics

The U.S. Department of Energy recommends five areas to pay attention to when weathering your home.

Home energy assessments: Conduct a home energy audit to find out how you are using energy and where changes could be made. This can be done by a professional or on your own. The DOE recommends this be your first step before making any renovations or home improvements related to the comfort and energy efficiency of your home.

Air-sealing your home: One area that can lower your heating and cooling costs is reducing the amount of air that leaks in and out of your house. This can also make your home more comfortable, create a healthier indoor environment and improve your home’s durability. Common air-sealing steps include caulkingand weatherstripping.

Insulation: Insulation helps your home to resist heat flow and lower your heating and cooling costs. Heat flow involves three basic concepts — conduction, convection and radiation. Conduction is how heat moves through materials, convection is the way it circulates through liquids and gases (which controls how heat rises and falls) and radiation is how heat travels in a straight line and heats anything solid in its path. Insulation materials work by slowing conductive heat flow and convective heat flow, though there are also radiant barriers and reflective insulation systems that reduce radiant heat gain.

Moisture control: Controlling moisture not only makes a home more energy efficient, it can also prevent mold growth. The strategies you use to control moisture in your home is going to depend on the climate of where you live and the way your home is built.

Ventilation: The type of ventilation your home needs depends on how many people and pets live in it, schedules, activities, health concerns and personal preferences. It can also help prevent mold growth and structural damage. Ventilation options include natural ventilation, spot ventilation and whole-house ventilation.

Weatherization Assistance Program

The Energy Department’s Weatherization Assistance Program is designed to help low-income families reduce their energy bills by making their homes more energy efficient. Preference is usually given to people ages 60 and older, families where one or more person has a disability and families with children — though it varies state by state.

The program takes a whole house weatherization approach and begins with an audit that analyzes all building systems, according to the DOE — the building envelope, heating and cooling systems, electrical system and electric baseload appliances.

