Save yourself a trip to the grocery store. Shop from your backyard instead.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Making grocery trips to buy fresh food for the family has become an anxiety-ridden decision during the coronavirus pandemic for many, and not everyone has the time, skill or space to cultivate a garden of vegetables for the dinner table.

But you don't have to venture far into the world to find food. You can just take a step into your own backyard.

Jesse Iliff, riverkeeper for Arundel Rivers Federation, grew up on a farm in Arnold and always has been a "nature boy," taking notice of the plants around him on walks. A few years ago, he plucked a few chunks of chicken of the woods, a lumpy orange mushroom that resembles nuggets, and baked it in butter and salt.

"It turned out OK, it was nothing special. But it was a big amount of food in there ... " Iliff said. " ... It occurred to me that are resources out there that are overlooked. It would be nice to have an eye trained enough to spot them."

The arrival of coronavirus, and the inclination to take up doomsday preparation activities with it, spurred Iliff's interest into a full-blown hobby. He explores his surroundings with intent. He started pulling up dandelion greens, fiddlehead ferns, plantains. He's educated his kids about it, and it's become a fun family activity. He's joined Facebook pages, such as Forage Maryland, and fungi enthusiast pages.