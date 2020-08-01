Scale insects can cause sooty mold on plants

There may be a stage where the males and females can fly, so the insects can spread to new plants. Some species of scale are spread by ants that feed on honeydew. The crawlers are usually on stems or leaves, but some feed on roots and are rarely seen.

They drink the plant sap, and if there are enough on a plant, they can kill whole branches. The sap that makes it through the scale rains down from the plant and is called honeydew. It is sticky, and it may attract ants, bees, flies and wasps. A fungus called sooty mold grows on the honeydew, turning everything under the scale-infested plant black. Finding sooty mold under a plant is often the first indication that there are scale insects, but it may also indicate aphids and other sucking insects.

Scale insects have a few parasites, and some birds and insects eat them, but natural controls are often not effective, especially for scale growing on houseplants. The adults are hard to control with chemical treatments because of the waxy coating or armored shell. The crawler stage is the most vulnerable stage.