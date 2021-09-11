Searching for an architectural soul

Throughout the 1930s, the Monterey, Bermuda and Modern styles emerged as a sensible and economical architecture in keeping with the times and economics. Without the turrets, towers, and iron and stone decorations, these newer, more modest homes were easier to build and were ample enough for families. Some of these homes were built with brick and wood, and others consist entirely of plain stucco and flat-tiled roofs, which helped create the framework for what constitutes the architecture of central Palm Beach.

Introduced into the island during the 1940s, the Palm Beach Regency style -- inspired by the Beaux -Arts movement -- was translated into less costly stucco construction for a tropical classic architecture. The style was most popular during the 1950s and 60s, developing in to entire neighborhoods. This architectural style catapulted the theme of an Anglo and Franco European elegance to Palm Beach. This style has endured the test of time and is perhaps the second most recognizable Palm Beach style.

Although at about the same time, the mid-century ranch was all the rage in the majority of the United States, Palm Beach did not catch on to this less glamorous and minimal architecture. A smattering of these ranches did develop on the north end of the island of Palm Beach. Today, many of these have received facelifts in every kind of flavor.