See what design trends are in store for 2020

Wow, 2020 is here. As a kid, I always thought that by now we'd all be living in pristine high-rises with flying-saucer cars and robot maids named Rosie, a la "The Jetsons" comic.

The future always seems distant and full of uncertainties, but when we look at where we are, we see how close we have come to our visions of the future. In 2020, we have daring high-rises such as Zaha Hadid's One Thousand Museum tower in Miami, which features an exoskeletal structure, or Oma's Norra Tornen in Stockholm, which feature a modular precast stacked structure with wide spans of plate glass and terraces with heart-stopping views. Not to mention the self- driving cars and buses and the convenience of programmable sweeping devices named Roomba. We are well on our way to the future.