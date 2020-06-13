Select proper fastener when working on old deck

The next step up is stainless steel nails. These are extremely durable, and the wood preservative materials will not attack stainless steel. The cost for these nails is about 5 cents each, so plan on spending about $150 to do a large deck. Look for nails with a spiral- or ring-shank because they have better gripping strength in the wood.

For the best-looking, strongest and longest-lasting deck, use special decking screws. These are available in stainless steel or steel with a composite coating to resist corrosion. Self-tapping screws have an auger tip to cut through the wood as they turn. Look for trade names such as Woodpecker, Razorback and SplitStop. The prices range from about 9 to 13 cents per screw.

Another screw option uses a design in which the thread pattern changes along the length of the screw to improve gripping force. The ones with a composite coating are available in several common colors to match the wood. If you are going to use synthetic decking, these screws have an undercut head so they minimize mushrooming around the head.

A unique type of decking screw is very long and made so the head can be snapped off once the screw is driven into the wood. The advantage of this type of screw is that the hole in the wood is very small (no head). Over time, the wood can expand enough to totally close up over the hole.