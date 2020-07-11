Select proper joint design for wood projects

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear James: I am pretty handy with DIY projects around my house, so I want to make kitchen cabinets. What types of wood joints are good for cabinets and other projects? -- Cathy J.

Dear Cathy: Making your own kitchen cabinet can be a real money-saver. It might seem like a simple project, but it does take some planning and skill. An advantage is you can individualize them for a unique style.

Kitchen cabinets, particularly the upper ones, have to be built strong enough to support the weight of dishes while being supported from only the back. This makes the type, quality and strength of the joints between pieces even more important than on many other projects.

The typical inexperienced do-it-yourselfer generally uses a simple butt joint because it is easy to make. Butt joints are the least strong of all joint designs. This is particularly true when they are assembled with just nails or screws and the pieces were not cut properly to start with. A stronger butt joint should be assembled with dowel rods and adhesives.

Always start with high-quality wood when building any cabinet. Better-quality wood not only looks better when it is completed but also is stronger and more uniform. A lesser-quality piece of wood may have flaws, cracks and knots, which interfere with the construction of a strong joint.