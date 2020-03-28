Select the proper handsaw for the job

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Japanese saws have the cutting edge on the other side of the teeth, so it cuts on the pull stroke back toward your body. With the blade in tension as you pull it, it will not have a tendency to buckle like a Western saw does. A company called Roamwild makes a Japanese saw with cutting teeth of different pitches on the top and on the bottom.

Having a thinner blade reduces the cutting force you must apply. Also, the design of the typical Japanese saw handle allows you to use both hands. Both of these facts make the job easier, especially for women who do not have the upper body strength of most men. The only drawback to a Japanese saw is the sawdust is pulled back over the cutline, making it more difficult to see.

For sawing standard lumber, you can choose between a ripsaw or a crosscut saw. A ripsaw has large, coarse teeth and is used for rapid cutting along the length of a piece of lumber. A crosscut saw has smaller, finer teeth for making final cuts down to the finished size. Most home center stores and lumberyards will rip a piece down to size for you with their power saws, so a crosscut saw would be a better choice.