Selling your vacant home

Carrying costs quickly add up with an unsold home, including continuing mortgage payments, insurance and every-day maintenance.

All of it will still have to be paid, just as if you lived there, while the property sits on the market. Obviously, it’s money that ought to be invested or saved but instead is being plowed back into a vacant space. There are new challenges, however, that inevitably follow any attempt to sell a property that’s empty. Here’s how to navigate it all.

STAGING THE SPACE

The benefit of showing a vacant home is that you don’t have to keep everything nice and neat, while anxiously awaiting the call to quickly depart when someone asks for a showing. The down side is that some prospective buyers have trouble picturing themselves in a home with empty living spaces and bare walls and countertops. Obviously, purchasing new items isn’t the smartest way to spend, so commit to keeping some portion of the existing decorations, furniture, rugs and other homey elements to help better showcase your home. Spaces without these little touches tend to feel cold and unwelcoming to the next owner. When in place, they also help underline how each room might be used down the road. Don’t forget smaller touches like plants, non-specific pictures or inviting artwork. Just be aware that some buyers may be so taken with what you’ve left behind that they want these items to remain. So don’t leave anything that you truly treasure, and be prepared to haggle over how much it’s all worth to you.

NEGOTIATING THE PRICE

You may ultimately end up lowering your asking price too, since buyers will be well aware of how little negotiating leverage you have with an empty home. Preemptively updating the price will also telegraph your willingness to deal for those who are interested — and that may well tip the scales when they’re deciding between comparable listings in your neighborhood. Consider small reductions in price during the peak selling season of early spring to generate new interest. Make sure your agent notifies other real-estate companies and local professionals about these strategic reductions in order to drive up foot traffic through the property, then be ready to deal.