September Yard of the Month is full of flowers

The Yard of the Month for September is full of flowers, bushes and trees, many of them still brimming with color, even into the fall season.

Jeanne Pullis, the homeowner, has lived at 1614 W. 5th St. for 33 years in February.

When Pullis moved to the Westside two-story house, there was nothing in the yard except for a rosebush and some irises tucked in.

"We planted everything," said Jeanne, a retired beauty operator and surgical technician. "We planted the trees and flowers and we built the brick wall. There was no garden. By the old wooden fence we planted burning bushes all along the side."

Among the plants you will find in her yard are rose bushes and climbers, hibiscus, peonies, bee balm (Monarda), zinnias, stella d'oro yellow daylilies, two apple and peach trees, and vegetables: potatoes, carrots, beets, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes and peppers.

"Everything is full of flowers," said Jeanne. "The yard is predominantly flowers, bushes and garden. "I wish I had room for more."

She uses her existing space to the maximum, hanging plants on her porch and placing them along the side of the house gong up toward the garage.

She usually has an overabundance of produce, which she gives to family, friends and neighbors, plus she cans a lot of it. This year, she had a huge crop of peaches.

Many of the plants are in barrels or pots, and Pullis uses landscape fabric and mulch to reduce wees, resulting in less mowing to do.

Pullis spends a lot of time outside working in her yard, watering, deadheading the flowers, and planting.

She is happy to be outside from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It takes about five hours to get everything done, she said.

"I'm outside as much as I possibly can be," she said.

She likes to sit outside on the porch and watch the birds at the fountains. She keeps bird seed on hand in 30-gal. metal cans.

"I love the birds," she said. "I see cardinals, blue jays, finches, sparrows, and woodpeckers."

She attracts a lot of birds and beneficial insects to her garden with Rose of Sharon, petunias, honeysuckle, roses, bee balm, verbena and geraniums, among other plants.

Right now she is arranging flowers and doing some remodeling on the house, including some painting and putting up new trim. She most recently added some knockout rose bushes, some climbing roses and a lilac tree, she said.

If you would like to nominate yourself or a neighbor for the Yard of the Month, fill out an application and return it to the city manager's office.

Address it to Office of the City Manager, 405 6th Street, 2nd Floor, Sioux City, IA 51101. Or email jessicajohnson@sioux-city.org.