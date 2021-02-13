Set the tone for your home with entry decoration

A home's entrance is a special and vulnerable place. It is the gateway from the public realm to the private. It is often the only interior space that visitors to your home may see.

It is also a functional and ceremonious place, a significant one where someone picks you up, drops off a food delivery or offers the perfect refuge for a first kiss after a good date. Depending on the architectural treatment, it can be called entry, entrance, entry hallway, hall, reception, vestibule and foyer.

Decorating an entrance hall or foyer can be lots of fun. It can be the one space in your home that is a little over the top to suggest the overall tone of the home's decor. It is also the location where many choose to decorate with elements that have inherent meaning to establish good luck and protection. These decorative accessories have historically and culturally carried meaning.

A horseshoe is a classic symbol of good luck generally placed above the front door. Placed with its open side facing up is supposed to contain good fortune for those that live in the home. Placed with the opening side down, mean good luck bestowed on anyone who walks underneath it or through the doorway.