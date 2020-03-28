Shakespeare as you like it

Question: This is a photo of a small leather-bound book titled "The Globe Edition: The Works of William Shakespeare." The book is about 7 inches high with gilt lettering on the spine, gilt on the edges of all the pages, 1,075 pages and text arranged in double columns. The spine has 7 raised bands. The title is in the second band. The rest have a gold fleur-de-lis motif. It was edited by William George Clark and William Aldis Wright and published by MacMillan and Co. in London in 1867. Despite a small amount of foxing on some of the pages, the book is in very good condition, and there are no inscriptions.

What can you tell me about my book and its history?

Answer: William Shakespeare wrote many of his plays and sonnets from 1585 to 1613. The Globe Edition was targeting a broad audience and they published several editions.

Your 1867 edition would probably have a value of $50 to $125.

