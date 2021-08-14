She turned an unpermitted backyard studio into the ultimate WFH hideaway

Because the studio, which includes a half bathroom, faces the main house, the designers placed the windows so that Rosenthal looks out into the yard and not the house, a move that makes the studio feel like an escape. "The windows draw you outside," she says.

The furnishings are minimal, including a small couch and two chairs and a modest antique desk where Rosenthal works bathed in natural light. Bohemian textiles, artworks and books add personality and warmth to the interiors, but the custom windows and doors give the studio a classic California indoor-outdoor feel.

Perhaps most impressive is the writing studio's rooftop deck, an open and exposed room that is hidden by a curved parapet and offers views of downtown Los Angeles. Here, Rosenthal can take a break from work and experience cool ocean breezes from the west under the shade of a mature tree canopy.

"Because it's on an intense hill, we saw the building as an extension of the landscape," says Skeens. "Jane can peek over the house and see downtown Los Angeles and Echo Park."

For this pair, who collaborated on all aspects of the home with help from Rosenthal, the playful elements are as important as creating an efficient work-from-home environment in a small footprint.