Sheraton table has faux bamboo legs

Question: I have enclosed a photo of an antique table that has been passed down in our family for generations. It is walnut. It has one drawer and legs that have raised circles at regular intervals. It stands about 24 inches tall and 34 inches wide. The finish is the original and in excellent condition. The table was in the home my father grew up in in upstate New York. According to family lore, the table was originally higher. Because the floors were washed with lye soap, it wore the legs down. Interestingly, the home is now a New York historical site.

My grandson has always liked the table and would like to have it for his home. I would appreciate any information you can provide.

Answer: Your table with faux bamboo legs is an example of the Sheraton period of furniture. The turned legs are round and made to resemble bamboo by a cabinet maker. It is circa 1800 and was made by an accomplished cabinet maker. The Sheraton period of design was from 1780 to 1820. Thomas Sheraton was an English furniture designer and cabinet maker. He was influenced by French King Louis XVI and Directoire styles. His later work was on the cusp of the Empire era and became a little more heavy in design. English cabinet markers Thomas Chippendale and George Hepplewhite were peers of Sheraton. Cherry, maple and walnut were often used by American cabinet makers.