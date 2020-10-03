Shipping container homes emerge as building trend

However, there are many shipping container homes that are being built in existing neighborhoods. Some are accessory structures, such as a "granny pad" or an artist's studio, but others are built as the main home. Besides having to conform to all the building codes, the tectonics of services have to be dealt with, as most have to be run on the outside of the container. The steel structure doesn't allow for the hollow spaces you have when constructing typical walls.

Some may say they do not like the aesthetics of the shipping container, but I suggest those people hold off rushing to quick judgement. I have seen container homes where they have used the containers just as the structure and then tried to conceal the fact that they are containers by putting on stucco or brick veneer. These always fall short because you can still tell that the boxy components are there.

I suggest there are more benefits when embracing the container fully. There are so many ways to develop the design of shipping container homes. Once you free yourself from preconceived notions, the possibilities are endless. Granted, if you are looking for homes that conform to traditional expectations or styles of architecture, these types of homes are probably not the ones to choose.