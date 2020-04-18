Shorten a door bottom without splintering

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear James: We want to replace old, crushed carpeting with thick pile-type carpeting, so I probably need to shorten the door. What is the best way to cut it without splintering? -- Tony G.

Dear Tony: Instead of new carpeting, you might want to consider installing engineered hardwood or laminate flooring. This is more popular today, and both are more durable than carpeting. Engineered hardwood has plywood backing, so it expands and contracts less than real, solid hardwood. Neither would require you to trim off the door bottom.

New thick carpeting will provide warmth and comfort on bare feet, but you will have to trim off the door. It sounds like a simple job to just cut a half-inch off the bottom, but it is important to do it properly. A poor quality job not only looks bad but also may start to splinter over time.

Professionals use special tools, such as straightedge guides, zero-clearance throat plates, unique saws, etc., to quickly and accurately trim off the door bottom. You should be able to get by with a thick 4-foot straightedge or level, some clamps and a standard circular saw. If you do not have a saw, there are some easy-to-handle cordless circular saws now available.