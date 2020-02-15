Silver Crest dish made for Bonbons

Question: This is a photo of a small milk-glass candy dish that was given to me in 1959. Although the dish is milk glass, the ruffled edge is clear glass. It is over 5 inches in diameter and 2 inches in height, and it is in excellent condition. There is no manufacturer's name on it, but I think originally there was a Fenton Glass Co. label. I am downsizing and trying to decide what to keep and what to toss.

Any information you can provide will be appreciated.

Answer: Frank and John Fenton founded the Fenton Glass Co. in Williamstown, West Virginia, in 1905. You have a bonbon dish that is part of the Silver Crest line. In 1942, it replaced their Crystal Crest pattern that can be distinguished by an opal edge. When held to the light, the Crystal Crest pattern had a luminous opal glow. Silver Crest was a huge success and was in production until the 1980s. It was less complicated and less expensive to produce. They produced a plethora of dishes including baskets, epergnes, bowls, candleholders, vases, punch bowls and vanity sets. Silver Crest production reached a peak in the 1960s. In 1969, they introduced the hand-painted line Violets in the Snow, followed by the Apple Blossom pattern. Both patterns were the creation of Fenton's Louise Piper.

Currently, prices for the small bonbon dish are in the range of $15 to $25.

