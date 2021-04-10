'Simple' house gets magical Balinese makeover

He had the main floor raised, and the basement re-excavated to create a lower-level walkout with 9-foot ceilings. "It doesn't feel like a basement," he said. The bedroom and bathroom on the lower level have translucent resin windows that emit light while preserving privacy.

Before the project, Linnebach's backyard had such a steep slope that it was mostly unusable. He removed a deteriorating rear porch, then regraded, terraced and landscaped. The Linnebachs got a lot of plants from neighbors who were dividing their hostas, he said, then added big-leaf tropicals like cannas and bananas for exotic flair.

The centerpiece of the backyard is a large patio where the family can enjoy the outdoors and dine al fresco at a teak table.

"I wanted a really big table," he said. "Now we can have 20 people in the backyard comfortably. We love getting outside and sharing with friends and family. The setting is magical."

Having a backyard oasis has been a godsend during the COVID pandemic. The Linnebachs limited their gatherings this year, but when they did invite a few people to join them on their patio, they were able to spread everyone out and social-distance.