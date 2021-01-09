Simple, inexpensive home improvements for living and selling

PHILADELPHIA — Jocelyn and Pete Lockard are planning major renovations after they close on their home in Phoenixville in January. They’ll redo the kitchen and renovate the main bathroom while they sell their Kensington home.

Overall, Jocelyn said, they’re looking to make their new living space “really open and welcoming and cozy and conducive to our lifestyle” for the couple and their toddler, while making sure the home appeals to potential buyers if the family decides to sell in a decade or so. But one of the elements that excites her the most is relatively simple: the soaking tub she envisions as her retreat.

Major renovations aren’t the only way homeowners can make a space their own and create an escape while stuck at home because of the pandemic. Smaller changes can make a big difference.

Paint and strategically use wallpaper

“You want to make sure your space is very relaxing,” said Glynis Tart, owner of Verden Interior Design Studio, based in Philadelphia and Camden.

Paint can go a long way in achieving that. She suggests cool colors, including certain blues, greens, and neutrals. She suggests neutral colors if a homeowner plans to sell in a few years and colors that most reflect the occupants if a sale is further off.