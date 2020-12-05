Simple repair projects to improve old wood windows

Since you mentioned the windows do not open easily, the ropes to the sash counterbalance weights inside the frame pockets are probably broken. There should be two weights on each side. If the ropes are broken, find the access panel on the lower part of the casing. Remove it to find and remove the weights.

Install new weatherstripping on the sashes so they seal well against each other and the frame. A vinyl tube-type seal works well at the bottom of the lower sash and top of the upper sash. You may have to rout a narrow groove in the wood to install them. A metal spring strip seals well between the sashes. Resource Conservation Technology (http://www.conservationtechnology.com) has an excellent selection of weatherstripping materials.

Check the condition of the counterweight pulleys at the top of the frame. It might be wise to replace them with new ones that have nylon bushings. Lubricate them well with a spray lubricant. Attach new ropes to the weights, and tack the end of the rope in place before connecting them to the sashes.

If the weights were missing or you prefer to insulate the weight cavities for better wall insulation, installing a spring-loaded counterweight balance is an option. It is small and fits into the weight pocket. Insulation can be sprayed in around it. A thin tape is attached to sashes to support them.