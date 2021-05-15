Simple tips when replacing asphalt shingle roof

With a roof as old as yours, you may be able to lay a new layer of shingles over the old ones. This is commonly done to save money, and it works very well. The key to a good job is making sure the old shingles are not crumbling and the edges are not badly curled. If they are, the new shingles will not lie flat enough over the old ones. Also check your local building codes about re-roofing.

Take all the appropriate safety precautions when working up on any roof, even a relatively low one. Don't work alone, and always have your cellphone with you. Even if you do not fall off the roof, you may get caught in an unbalanced position and need assistance.

Only work on a roof when it is dry, and wear soft-soled shoes for greater traction. It may be overkill, but I prefer to use some mountain climbing gear (rope, harness, repelling equipment) and tie myself to the chimney or a tree. It is not too cumbersome, and it allows you to let yourself down slowly to the ground, should you accidentally slip.

The shingles are overlapped on the roof, so gravity carries the water from one over the next. There is quite a large overlap, so wind-driven rain does not back up under the shingles and get into the garage.