Skip these 5 renovations to avoid harming your home’s value

Luxury bathrooms

It’s important not to go overboard with bathroom upgrades.

“Potential buyers could be scared off by bathroom remodel mistakes like over-personalized finishes and over-the-top whirlpool tubs that are hard to clean and hard for some people to climb into,” GoBankingRates reported. Keep it simple with a walk-in shower with a rain shower head.

Brightly colored rooms

“Just because a color is popular in magazines doesn’t mean it will add value to a house in your area,” Tulsa, Oklahoma-based real estate agent Paul Wheeler told HomeLight. “Cutting edge colors only work in cutting edge areas. Places like New York or L.A. pick up color trends first, then they trickle down to the middle of the country a few years later. So if we’re too far ahead of the trends, buyers aren’t going to like it.”

Luckily, fixing it is just a matter of another paint job.

Guest bedroom-turned-home office