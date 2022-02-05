Sleep on it before you choose bedroom furnishings

Have you ever stopped to think about where you spend a good third of your day? If your mind goes to your bed, you are 100 percent correct. Given the amount of time you spend in your bedroom, careful selections should be made concerning every aspect of your room, and more specifically, your bed. Your bedroom should be a personal space for rest and relaxation ... a sanctuary.

Surely everyone has a preference when it comes to the size of the bed one sleeps on. Believe it or not, there are adults that prefer the confines of a twin bed; others prefer a full size and there are some that can't find enough space in a queen or king size. Bed sizes are also related to whether you have a spouse or significant other and whether you both sleep in the same room. Again, your bed selection is an extremely personal choice.

In most bedrooms, the bed is the focal point of the room. The style you select for your bed frame and bedding will be the determining factor in the decorative feeling of your room. A four-poster bed in wood or a bed with an upholstered canopy will likely make you feel like you're staying in a nice bed and breakfast, while a sleek geometric headboard can remind you of a hip boutique hotel.

Almost anything can function as a headboard. An antique church window or fireplace mantle can give a room an architectural air and make the bed seem anchored into the room. Others may opt for an upholstered headboard that is great for propping oneself up to read in bed. A couple of wallpaper stripes can also imply a headboard and create a nice backdrop for your bedding. No correct or incorrect approaches exist to designing a bed ... The only important thing to keep in mind is your comfort.

I prefer all white cotton or linen sheets for my bedding, which some will consider formal and boring, but not to me. I like the all white look because it makes things easy to launder and bleach as necessary. However, no formal rules exist when it comes to making your bed. You can choose to mix and match sheets that are complementary to each other for a look that is personal yet coordinated, or choose contrasting fabric colors and patterns for a more bohemian and informal look. I will not prescribe a thread count for sheets, as the feel varies depending on the thread. All I suggest is that you are happy with the touch of your sheets since they are literally on your skin when sleeping.

Finally, your pillows, and how many of them you keep on your bed, are entirely up to you. Generally, it should be one or two pillows per person, and a neck roll or other small pillow are the basic minimum. A good rule of thumb is a pair of pillows in shams, a pair of pillows in pillowcases and then the smaller pillow in a decorative fabric. These are some simple tips to make your bed inviting so you can sleep on it.

Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Florida. His website is www.josephpubillones.com.

