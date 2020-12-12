Smart toilet seat way to spend fun money

Question: Hi Ed, I've saved up a little fun money and wanted to buy one of those "smart" toilets. But after doing some research it looks like a smart toilet is out of my budget. Why are they so expensive and do I have other less expensive smart options? Brad, Texas
Answer: Smart toilets combine electronic technology with state of the art plumbing system designs. So, it's no surprise that these toilets can be expensive. If you can afford a high-tech toilet, features include: Remote control operation of the toilet, a built-in bidet washing system, motorized high power flushing, self cleaning UV light sanitization, deodorizing fan with filter, LED night lights and hands free seat lifting/closing complete with a heated seat. That's why these toilets can be out of reach for many homeowners, including myself. But, there is a less expensive option if you want smart toilet technology and have an elongated toilet. You can purchase just a "smart toilet seat" that combines some of these features with bidet washing. Bottom line: Installing a smart toilet seat in place of a smart toilet can be an intelligent money-saving choice that won't flush away all your fun money!
(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)
©2020 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
