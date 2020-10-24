Some birdbaths come with a heater built-in

You can purchase a birdbath that has the heater built in, or you can use a heater that sits in the bottom of your existing birdbath. If the concrete or ceramic bath is saucer-shaped, you can use a heater. But if the birdbath is flat on the bottom with straight, vertical sides, it can be damaged if the heater is off and the ice freezes.

It is easy to compare electrical energy costs for the various heated birdbaths. Just check your electric bill for how much you pay for a kilowatt-hour. Let's say the bill says it is 7 cents. A kilowatt is the same thing as 1,000 watts. A birdbath de-icer (or any electrical appliance) that says it uses 200 watts would use 20% of 1,000 watts. So, 20% of 7 cents is 1.4 cents. So, that birdbath de-icer would cost less than one-and-a-half cents per hour to run if it ran for the whole hour. Some de-icers use as little as 50 watts. They would have to run for about 10 hours to cost a quarter.

Often, the summer birdbath is a focal point in the flower bed. In the winter, there is no need to attract attention to the dormant flowers. There is a need for you to stay warm and not trudge through the snow to fill the bird bath. It is more convenient to have the bath up close to the house. Move the birdbath to a convenient place that allows you to see the birds.