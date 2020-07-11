Some commonsense advice for your home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Your home is not a museum, so mix your styles freely. If you layer a space with color, texture and an array of styles, your decor choices will have a much longer life and feel personal. Accessories are an affordable way to make sure a space doesn't get locked into one period or thematic look.

While we are on the conversation of mixing, all-matching wood tones can look too perfect. Mixing wood shades and finishes can make a room more interesting and personal, like it took shape over time. Consider refinishing your vintage furnishings. Don't be afraid to paint a vintage piece. Every piece of furniture shouldn't be brown.

Against popular opinion, I also say mixing up the seating at your dining table makes for an interesting roomscape. Having eight identical chairs in your dining area is rather expected. If this is too much for you to bear, at least consider different host chairs. By the way, the most durable fabric for dining chairs is leather or vinyl, especially if you want white, off-white or another light color.

Skirted furniture finishes a room. Too many chair and table legs can make a room unstable. A skirted sofa will make it feel grounded. A well-furnished room should have a mix of skirted pieces and legged or case goods. Also, one pair of pillows always looks skimpy. Use two pairs, in contrasting patterns, colors and textures.