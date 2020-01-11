Sometimes a room needs the opposite of decoration

When it starts to feel chaotic or contrived, that is when I get the desire to edit and purge.

Lots of folks and designers feel that in order to make a project or room feel complete, you must add more decorative elements and furnishings to what is already there. Sometimes, this is the correct approach to finish what at one time was not or breathe a bit of new life into an existing interior design. Knowing your taste or your family's style is essential. Your interiors should be reflective of you, your lifestyle and what you like -- but don't overdo it. Use restraint.

However, sometimes what a room or project needs is what I call the opposite of decorating. The opposite of decorating involves allowing the items to be placed in a manner that feels natural -- more organic and functional placement of items and less staged. Editing is crucial to this approach of "undecorating" your room. Eliminate all superfluous items and bring them back where and when needed. Let go of the need for symmetry or the pairing of items. Keep things that may even have a bruise or two. Embrace the flaws if the design is good. Sometimes, it's OK to keep it simple.