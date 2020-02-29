5 spring home design trends: Wallpapered ceilings are in and white kitchens are out

As professional pundits predict everything from the economy to politics and food, design experts gaze, too, into their crystal balls. Some of our favorite influencers think our homes will be wrapped in more personalized colors, patterns and textures in the year ahead. The main reason for greater boldness is an overall sense of weariness after years of being surrounded by safe grays, beiges and whites. We're also less fearful about scaring away buyers for resale. Live and enjoy what you want is the new mantra. We've rounded up five top trends to help you get started.

1. Ceilings steal the show

Due to the trend of downsizing and paring our carbon footprint, living in a smaller space teaches us the importance of making the most of every square inch. And this has inspired us to look up and focus on a room's fifth wall - the ceiling. There's no reason it shouldn't be treated with as much thought, respect and glamour as the other four walls. To make it stand out more, treat the ceiling differently from the walls, says designer Summer Thornton, who sees the trend gaining in popularity. In one client's home, she used a bold Mondrian-inspired wallpaper; in others she suggests plaster ceiling detailing or high-gloss lacquer paint.

2. Interiors get personal