Still trying to work from the sofa? Here's how to upgrade your home office

Even as business offices reopen under the easing of the lockdown, Hunter, whose work includes commercial and residential office design, predicts that more work will be done from home than before the pandemic.

"Companies will be re-evaluating," she said. "Why spend all this money in rent when people can work at home?"

So instead of settling for the office you cobbled together, now's a good time for an upgrade - "so you don't feel you're trapped in that space but that you enjoy being in that space," said Hunter.

You're the office manager, after all.

"It's a fun time to embrace your space," said professional organizer Lisa Wendt, owner of Lisa D. Wendt. "If you want 24 'Star Wars' action figures on your desk, you can do it. If you like flowers or air fresheners, you don't have to worry about (colleagues') allergies. Make the best of a not-so-fabulous situation."

Here are some ideas:

IS THERE A BETTER PLACE FOR YOUR HOME OFFICE?

The work spot you chose at first may not be the optimal one. Start by assessing how much space you really need to work effectively, Wendt advised. Then walk around your home with an appraising eye.