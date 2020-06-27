Stoned: Decorating with semiprecious stones is new trend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before you get carried away, it's not that kind of "stoned" that I am talking about. Lately, in the homes of several friends, I've noticed semiprecious stones laying around their coffee tables, in a bowl or near a window with a small votive candle lit next to it. At first, I thought: "Oh, my friends are getting New Age-y on me. The next thing I know, they'll invite me over for a tea leaves reading and a sage smoke smudging." But as I looked through some accessories and some online catalogs, I saw that this "new hippy" style, which includes decorating with stones, is actually a thing.

Hippies and those who are spiritually inspired have always used stones in and around their homes, but now, due to their sparkling appeal, these stones have been incorporated into bowls, sculptures and even embellishments on uber expensive lamps. I have always coveted a chandelier covered in rock crystal; maybe I'll have one when I grow up.

Aesthetically, the appeal of semiprecious stones are the irregularities in shape and pattern that each stone has. The organic patterns found inside each stone are different from one another, and some are as beautiful as a work of art. For these reasons, they make eye-catching tabletop pieces -- the larger, the better. They serve as foils to sculptures. Stones are also great to be used as bookends on a shelf or by windows as sun-catchers.