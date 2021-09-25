Store extension cords and hoses for easy use

Most of your electric power tools require little maintenance except for brushing off any metal and wood chips or sawdust. Some electric saws have an oil hole to lubricate a moving blade. Lubricate it before each use. If any tools, such as a vertical drill, have a belt drive, check the tension of the belt. Always unplug it first before getting your hands anywhere near belts and pulleys.

You will likely have several types of long electric power cords to use with your tools. There is a minimum gauge (thickness of copper wire) depending upon the electric current draw of the particular tool you are using. You could just buy all very heavy (lower gauge number means thicker wire) cords, but they are more expensive, heavier and more difficult to handle. Also, outdoor-rated cords have heavier, tougher insulation than indoor cords.

Most people end up just looping the cord over their arm and hanging it on a nail or on a peg board. You may get by doing this with a very light cord, but it is not good. Wrapping the cord in this way may cause it to twist. Hanging it on a thin nail may kink the cord and insulation, which makes it fail.

It works much better to put the two ends of the cord together and then drape it back and forth over your arm. Wrap the last couple of feet around the cord leaving a loop on the end. Hang this loop over a two-by-four or a large round handle.